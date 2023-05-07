The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while batting .236.

Tovar has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 31 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Tovar has driven in a run in 10 games this year (32.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%).

He has scored in 13 of 31 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

