Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 showcases the New Jersey Devils hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0.

The Devils-Hurricanes matchup can be seen on TBS, SN1, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR
5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR
3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ
1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Devils are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 24 goals during that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.
  • The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

