How to Watch the Devils vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 showcases the New Jersey Devils hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0.
The Devils-Hurricanes matchup can be seen on TBS, SN1, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/5/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|6-1 CAR
|5/3/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-1 CAR
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Devils are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 24 goals during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
