The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, will play at 8:00 PM on Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 121-114 loss to the Suns (his previous action) Brown produced 11 points.

Let's look at Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 14.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists -- 3.4 2.9 PRA -- 19 21.3 PR 14.5 15.6 18.4 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.4



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Bruce Brown has made 4.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Suns have given up 111.6 points per contest, which is sixth-best in the league.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Suns allow 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 23 11 3 3 1 0 1 5/1/2023 25 9 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 25 14 2 3 0 0 3 4/6/2023 38 31 6 4 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 16 4 3 0 0 3 1/11/2023 25 4 2 1 0 1 2 12/25/2022 27 5 2 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.