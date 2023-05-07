Alan Trejo -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .238 with four doubles and two walks.
  • Trejo has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In five games this year (20.8%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.