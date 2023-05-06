The Colorado Rockies (12-21) visit the New York Mets (17-16) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Mets will give the ball to Tylor Megill (3-1, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (2-4, 7.57 ERA).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 7.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

In six games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.57, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.

Gomber is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Gomber is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 frames per start.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

The Mets' Megill (3-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 4.11, a 1.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.435.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Megill has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.

