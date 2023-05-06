On Saturday, May 6, Pete Alonso's New York Mets (17-16) host Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (12-21) at Citi Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +180. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 13, or 56.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Mets have gone 3-2 (60%).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Mets played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rockies have won in 10, or 38.5%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rockies vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Harold Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

