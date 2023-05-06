The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has seven doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .216.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).

He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Tovar has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

