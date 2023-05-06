Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After batting .364 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Mets Player Props
|Rockies vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Mets
|Rockies vs Mets Odds
|Rockies vs Mets Prediction
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 32 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 22 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this year (36.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more.
- In 10 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.5 per game).
- Megill (3-1) takes the mound for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.