Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with an on-base percentage of .319 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .268 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- He ranks 72nd in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 95th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 63.3% of his games this year (19 of 30), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has had an RBI in seven games this season (23.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%).
- He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 48 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
