The New York Mets hope to break their three-game losing run versus the Colorado Rockies (12-20), on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (3-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Antonio Senzatela.

Rockies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (3-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Senzatela - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Antonio Senzatela

Senzatela makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 18, the 28-year-old righty started and went 1 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 5.07 ERA and a 1.690 WHIP, putting together a 3-7 record.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

The Mets will send Senga (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, April 26.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 6.2 walks per nine across five games.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Senga has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

