Nikola Jokic is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Phoenix Suns (45-37) face off at Footprint Center on Friday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, May 5

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets beat the Suns, 97-87, on Monday. Jokic poured in a team-high 39 points for the Nuggets, and added 16 rebounds and five assists. Devin Booker had 35 points, plus five rebounds and six assists, for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 39 16 5 2 1 2 Aaron Gordon 16 1 1 2 1 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 14 5 2 1 0 4

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic tops the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the field. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, making 56.4% of his shots from the field.

The Nuggets get 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

The Nuggets get 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr..

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 20 10.7 6.5 1 0.3 1.4 Jamal Murray 20 4.1 5.4 0.8 0.3 2.8 Bruce Brown 13.2 3.8 2.6 1.2 0.3 0.3 Michael Porter Jr. 11.3 5.2 1.1 0.7 0.4 1.8 Aaron Gordon 12.1 4.6 1.2 0.6 0.2 0.9

