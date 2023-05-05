Deandre Ayton NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Nuggets - May 5
The Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Friday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to make predictions on Ayton's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|18
|16.2
|Rebounds
|9.5
|10
|9.8
|Assists
|--
|1.7
|1.2
|PRA
|26.5
|29.7
|27.2
|PR
|25.5
|28
|26
Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Ayton has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 7.8 per game, which account for 12.0% and 15.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Ayton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.
- Allowing 112.5 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.
- Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league.
Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/1/2023
|33
|14
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|30
|14
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/6/2023
|32
|16
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3/31/2023
|28
|8
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|38
|22
|16
|2
|1
|2
|2
