You can wager on player prop bet odds for Rowdy Tellez, Charlie Blackmon and other players on the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies before their matchup at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 28 hits with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in nine runs.

He's slashing .275/.385/.431 on the year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has four doubles, four home runs, 10 walks and 10 RBI (32 total hits).

He's slashing .299/.370/.449 so far this season.

Bryant enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 vs. Brewers May. 2 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Miley Stats

The Brewers will send Wade Miley (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in five starts this season.

Miley will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Apr. 28 6.0 7 1 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 22 5.0 4 2 2 3 1 at Padres Apr. 16 7.0 4 0 0 8 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 10 5.0 5 3 3 3 3 vs. Mets Apr. 4 6.0 5 0 0 3 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has four doubles, eight home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI (24 total hits).

He has a .258/.343/.559 slash line so far this season.

Tellez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .294 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Angels Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Apr. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has recorded 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .222/.328/.398 so far this year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

