Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 26 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 125 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 20th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Colorado has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.07) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.448 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Seabold gets the nod for the Rockies and will make his first start of the season.

The 27-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen seven times already this campaign, but will make his first start.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-4 Home Noah Davis Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-4 Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Ryan Feltner Freddy Peralta 5/3/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers - Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets - Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets - Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets - Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates - Away - Vince Velásquez

