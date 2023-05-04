The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames ready for the final of a three-game series against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field.

The Brewers are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+120). The game's over/under is set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -145 +120 12 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 6-13, a 31.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 13 of 31 chances this season.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-9 5-11 4-7 7-13 7-14 4-6

