Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- In 78.6% of his 28 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year, Bryant has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 games this season (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Brewers are sending Miley (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
