Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.390) and total hits (31) this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Diaz is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 21 of 28 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (32.1%).

He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 28), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3%.

In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

