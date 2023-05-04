Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.390) and total hits (31) this season.
  • He ranks fifth in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
  • Diaz is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in 21 of 28 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (32.1%).
  • He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 28), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 35.7% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3%.
  • In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miley (3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.