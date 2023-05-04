After going 1-for-2 with a double in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Wade Miley) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is hitting .250 with seven doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
  • Cron is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Cron has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cron has driven home a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 40.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miley (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 1.86 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
