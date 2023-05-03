Rowdy Tellez will lead the way for the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) on Wednesday, May 3, when they match up with Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (10-20) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+100). The over/under is 12 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer - MIL (3-2, 5.19 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (2-3, 4.32 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Rockies and Brewers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+100), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rockies bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Elias Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 18 times and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 10-7 (58.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 8-15 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rockies vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (-105) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.