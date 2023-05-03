Randal Grichuk -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Grichuk got a hit in 87 of 141 games last season, with multiple hits in 39 of those games.

Including the 141 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 18 of them (12.8%), hitting a home run in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Grichuk drove in a run in 42 of 141 games last season (29.8%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.

He came around to score 47 times in 141 games (33.3%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 66 .307 AVG .205 .338 OBP .257 .513 SLG .326 27 XBH 16 13 HR 6 50 RBI 23 53/12 K/BB 74/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 72 GP 69 53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%) 26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%) 12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%) 27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)