After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .220 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Profar is batting .263 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 69.2% of his games this season (18 of 26), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one.

In three games this year, he has homered (11.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Profar has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

