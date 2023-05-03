Elias Diaz -- hitting .324 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Brewers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 29 hits and an OBP of .385, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
  • Diaz has recorded a hit in 20 of 27 games this year (74.1%), including eight multi-hit games (29.6%).
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (14.8%).
  • In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, April 25, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.19, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
