The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .276 with 13 walks and 13 runs scored.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (17 of 27), with at least two hits nine times (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in five games this year (18.5%), with more than one RBI in three of them (11.1%).

He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

