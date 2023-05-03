After hitting .250 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has six doubles, six home runs and five walks while hitting .245.

Cron will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Cron has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits on six occasions (23.1%).

In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has an RBI in seven of 26 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings