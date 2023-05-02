Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Kris Bryant (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- In 76.9% of his games this year (20 of 26), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (30.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 10 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.33 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.14), 29th in WHIP (1.151), and 21st in K/9 (9.7).
