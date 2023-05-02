Jurickson Profar -- hitting .211 with a double, a home run, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on May 2 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .219 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Profar has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (17 of 25), with more than one hit four times (16.0%).

In three games this season, he has homered (12.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Profar has driven in a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

