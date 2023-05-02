Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .325 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on May 2 at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .321 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks ninth in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 19 of 26 games this year (73.1%), including seven multi-hit games (26.9%).
- In 26 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (eight of 26), with two or more RBI three times (11.5%).
- In eight games this season (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.33 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (3-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.