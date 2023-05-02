After going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron leads Colorado in total hits (24) this season while batting .242 with 11 extra-base hits.

Cron has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Cron has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (28.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (16.0%).

He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings