The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Denver shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets average only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

When Denver totals more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 119.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in away games (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries