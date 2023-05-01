The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • In games Denver shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.
  • The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
  • The Nuggets average only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).
  • When Denver totals more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets are averaging 119.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.
  • Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (115.3).
  • In home games, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in away games (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

