The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) ahead of their NBA playoffs second round game 2 with the Phoenix Suns (45-37) currently features only one player. The playoff matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, May 1 from Ball Arena.

The Nuggets beat the Suns 125-107 on Saturday when they last met. Jamal Murray led the way with a team-leading 34 points in the victory for the Nuggets, while Kevin Durant put up 29 points in the loss for the Suns.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Cameron Payne: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 113.7 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this year.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 229

