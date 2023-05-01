Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 125-107 win versus the Suns, Porter totaled 11 points and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.4 17.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 6.9 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA 23.5 23.9 25.1 PR 21.5 22.9 23.9 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

Porter is responsible for attempting 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

He's attempted 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns give up 23.4 assists per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 2 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

