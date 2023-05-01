Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 125-107 win over the Suns (his last game) Brown put up 14 points and three steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 14.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.0 PRA -- 19 21.5 PR 15.5 15.6 18.5 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.5



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

He's taken 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 111.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Suns are 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns are third in the NBA, allowing 23.4 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 25 14 2 3 0 0 3 4/6/2023 38 31 6 4 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 16 4 3 0 0 3 1/11/2023 25 4 2 1 0 1 2 12/25/2022 27 5 2 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.