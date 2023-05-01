Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 29, Gordon produced 23 points and six rebounds in a 125-107 win against the Suns.

With prop bets available for Gordon, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 15.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.2 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.8 PRA 23.5 25.9 25.7 PR 21.5 22.9 22.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Suns have given up 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.4 assists per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have conceded 11.4 makes per contest, third in the league.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 39 23 6 0 3 0 1 3/31/2023 36 26 8 6 2 1 2 1/11/2023 24 12 0 2 0 1 1 12/25/2022 41 28 13 2 1 1 1

