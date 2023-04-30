Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan McMahon and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is hitting .242 with eight doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (18 of 27), with more than one hit four times (14.8%).
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (14.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has driven in a run in nine games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.33 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
