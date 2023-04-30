On Sunday, Randal Grichuk (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

  • Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 87 of 141 games last season (61.7%) Grichuk got at least one hit, and in 39 of those contests (27.7%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a home run in 18 of 141 games in 2022 (12.8%), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.8% of his games a season ago (42 of 141), Grichuk drove in a run. In 19 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in 11 contests.
  • He crossed the plate in 47 of 141 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 8.5% of his games (12 times).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 66
.307 AVG .205
.338 OBP .257
.513 SLG .326
27 XBH 16
13 HR 6
50 RBI 23
53/12 K/BB 74/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
72 GP 69
53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%)
26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%)
12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%)
27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.33 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
