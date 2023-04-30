The Sacramento Kings (48-34) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 7 against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 30 at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Kings bested the Warriors 118-99 on Friday. Malik Monk led the Kings to the win with a team-high 28 points. Stephen Curry notched 29 points in the Warriors' loss.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Kings Season Insights

The Kings average 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

Sacramento has a 40-9 record when putting up more than 117.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Kings have been putting up 112.8 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 120.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Sacramento connects on 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from deep (ninth-best in the NBA). It is making 1.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 37.3%.

The Kings put up 117 points per 100 possessions (first in the league), while giving up 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in the NBA).

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings give up.

Golden State has put together a 34-12 record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Warriors are averaging 121.3 points per game, 2.4 more than their season average (118.9).

Golden State knocks down 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.7 more than its opponents.

The Warriors average 113.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in league), while conceding 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in NBA).

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1 229

