On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 1-for-4 with a triple) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is batting .200 with five doubles, a triple and five walks.
  • In 15 of 25 games this season (60.0%), Tovar has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 25 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .276 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.