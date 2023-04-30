Evan Rodrigues will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken play on Sunday at Ball Arena in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Rodrigues? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Rodrigues has netted a goal in a game 16 times this year in 69 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 39 of 69 games this season, Rodrigues has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Rodrigues has had an assist in a game 25 times this year over 69 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Rodrigues goes over his points prop total is 56.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rodrigues has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 69 Games 11 39 Points 9 16 Goals 2 23 Assists 7

