When the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12) and Colorado Rockies (8-19) meet at Coors Field on Saturday, April 29, Tommy Henry will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while the Rockies will send Noah Davis to the mound. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 12.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-0, 0.93 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won five of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with six wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won six of 21 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+120) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+110) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

