Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Noah Davis is set to start for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday against Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Coors Field.
The Rockies are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 12.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|12.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- Bookmakers have not installed the Rockies as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have one win against the spread in their last two chances. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Colorado's past four contests has been 8.6, a span in which the Rockies and their opponents have finished under each time.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have put together a 2-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Colorado has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockies have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- Colorado has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-16-0 record against the over/under.
- The Rockies have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 2-1-0 against the spread.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-8
|5-11
|3-7
|5-12
|5-14
|3-5
