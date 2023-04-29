Noah Davis is set to start for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday against Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Rockies are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 12.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet RM
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Coors Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
PUSH -110 -110 12.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

  • Bookmakers have not installed the Rockies as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rockies have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
    • The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Colorado's past four contests has been 8.6, a span in which the Rockies and their opponents have finished under each time.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rockies have put together a 2-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).
  • When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Colorado has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockies have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
  • Colorado has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-16-0 record against the over/under.
  • The Rockies have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 2-1-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
3-8 5-11 3-7 5-12 5-14 3-5

