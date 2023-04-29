Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 29
Randal Grichuk makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies battle the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)
- Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 61.7% of his games last season (87 of 141), Grichuk had a base hit, and in 39 of those games (27.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 12.8% of his games in 2022 (18 of 141), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Grichuk drove in a run in 42 of 141 games last season (29.8%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
- In 33.3% of his 141 games last season, he scored a run (47 times). He had 12 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.5%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|66
|.307
|AVG
|.205
|.338
|OBP
|.257
|.513
|SLG
|.326
|27
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|6
|50
|RBI
|23
|53/12
|K/BB
|74/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|69
|53 (73.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (49.3%)
|26 (36.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|30 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (24.6%)
|12 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.7%)
|27 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Henry (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
