Randal Grichuk makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies battle the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

  • Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 61.7% of his games last season (87 of 141), Grichuk had a base hit, and in 39 of those games (27.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 12.8% of his games in 2022 (18 of 141), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grichuk drove in a run in 42 of 141 games last season (29.8%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
  • In 33.3% of his 141 games last season, he scored a run (47 times). He had 12 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.5%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 66
.307 AVG .205
.338 OBP .257
.513 SLG .326
27 XBH 16
13 HR 6
50 RBI 23
53/12 K/BB 74/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
72 GP 69
53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%)
26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%)
12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%)
27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Henry (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
