Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Suns Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 on April 29, 2023
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others when the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-105)
|12.5 (-118)
|8.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+155)
- The 25.5 point total set for Jokic on Saturday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).
- Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (12.5).
- Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (8.5).
- Jokic has connected on 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-125)
|4.5 (+100)
|6.5 (+110)
|2.5 (-175)
- The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Saturday (22.5).
- His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's prop bet.
- He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-128)
|6.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-120)
- Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 2.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Saturday.
- Gordon's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (-128)
|9.5 (-118)
|0.5 (-167)
- Ayton's 18 points per game are 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- Ayton averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 9.5).
- Ayton's assist average -- 1.7 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (0.5).
Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Suns player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-110)
|4.5 (-149)
|5.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-110)
- Saturday's over/under for Devin Booker is 30.5 points. That's 2.7 more than his season average of 27.8.
- Booker has grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.
- Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game, the same as Saturday's assist over/under.
- Booker has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.