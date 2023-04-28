The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .227.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.0% of them.

He has gone deep in four games this season (16.0%), homering in 4% of his chances at the plate.

In eight games this year (32.0%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings