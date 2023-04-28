You can wager on player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Charlie Blackmon and others on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies heading into their matchup at 8:40 PM ET on Friday at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has recorded 24 hits with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in six runs.

He's slashed .276/.394/.414 so far this season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 at Guardians Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 23 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Phillies Apr. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI (29 total hits).

He's slashed .312/.379/.452 on the season.

Bryant has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a walk and two RBI.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Apr. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Phillies Apr. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Kelly has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 48th, 1.329 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 44th.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Apr. 22 5.0 3 4 4 7 5 at Cardinals Apr. 17 6.0 5 1 1 3 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 11 6.0 1 3 3 7 4 vs. Dodgers Apr. 6 5.2 6 4 4 4 4 at Dodgers Mar. 31 3.2 3 0 0 4 4

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 29 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .322/.384/.578 on the season.

Carroll hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .387 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Apr. 26 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 3-for-4 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Padres Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 24 hits with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, three walks and six RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .258/.303/.441 so far this year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

