Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Colorado Avalanche take the ice for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Friday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken are on top 3-2 in the series. The Kraken are underdogs (+135) in this decisive matchup with the Avalanche (-155).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-155)
|Kraken (+135)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 63.1% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (41-24).
- Colorado has gone 28-15 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (65.1% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In Colorado's past 10 contests, it went over once.
- During their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.
- The Avalanche are ranked ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51 this season.
