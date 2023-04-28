The Seattle Kraken are on their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to play the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken have a 3-2 lead in the series. The Avalanche are listed with -155 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+135).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will take home the victory in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+135)

Kraken (+135) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.7)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 15-8-23 in overtime matchups as part of a 51-24-7 overall record.

In the 31 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-9-5 record (good for 39 points).

In the seven games this season the Avalanche registered only one goal, they went 2-2-3 (seven points).

Colorado has scored two goals in 16 games this season (3-11-2 record, eight points).

The Avalanche are 47-9-3 in the 59 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 97 points).

In the 36 games when Colorado has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 23-10-3 record (49 points).

In the 49 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 33-12-4 (70 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Avalanche went 17-14-3 in those matchups (37 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

