The Colorado Avalanche are set for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Friday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken are ahead 3-2 in the series.

You can see the Kraken-Avalanche matchup on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/26/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA 4/24/2023 Kraken Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players