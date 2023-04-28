Artturi Lehkonen will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Looking to bet on Lehkonen's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Artturi Lehkonen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Lehkonen Season Stats Insights

Lehkonen has averaged 20:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

In 18 of 64 games this year, Lehkonen has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Lehkonen has a point in 39 games this year (out of 64), including multiple points 13 times.

In 29 of 64 games this season, Lehkonen has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 62.1% that Lehkonen hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Lehkonen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lehkonen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 64 Games 11 51 Points 7 21 Goals 2 30 Assists 5

