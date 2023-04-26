How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 2-2 in the series.
You can tune in to ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS to watch as the Avalanche and the Kraken hit the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/24/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|4/22/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|6-4 COL
|4/20/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 COL
|4/18/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-1 SEA
|3/5/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
