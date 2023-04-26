How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26 showcases the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is tied up 2-2.
Tune in on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS as the Avalanche look to take down the Kraken.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/24/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|4/22/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|6-4 COL
|4/20/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 COL
|4/18/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-1 SEA
|3/5/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 10th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 34 goals during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
